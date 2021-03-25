LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Thursday surpassed 23,000 total COVID-19 deaths as Orange County neared 250,000 total cases.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 608 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,216,250 cases and 23,020 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 22 people were over the age of 80, 22 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 15 people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two people were between the ages of 30 and 49. Long Beach reported four deaths and Pasadena added one.

There were 729 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 23% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick from Wednesday.

Nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across L.A. County, Public Health said. Of those vaccinated, 1,057,794 people have received second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 6,041,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.6%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 97 cases and 19 additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 249,939 cases and 4,665 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 241,908 had recovered.

There were 167 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 35 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Wednesday.

Nearly 455,300 people have been fully vaccinated, including 432,787 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 22,691 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,283,800 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.6%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 107 cases and 24 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 293,707 cases and 4,214 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 286,274 had recovered.

There were 143 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 32 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — the same reported Wednesday.

Health officials reported 919,320 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 529,253 partially vaccinated and 298,851 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,672,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.7% and the adjusted case rate was 4.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 125 newly confirmed cases and 45 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,155 cases and 3,803 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,049 had recovered.

There were 165 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — the same reported Wednesday.

Health officials reported 628,609 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 180,123 partially vaccinated and 227,772 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,660,400 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 81 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,390 cases and 966 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,063 had recovered.

There were 31 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 12 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 362,324 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 246,188 first doses and 116,136 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 1,241,700 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.4%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.2% and the adjusted case rate was 5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

All Those Age 16 And Older Eligible To Receive COVID Vaccine In Calif. Beginning April 15

Undocumented Immigrants Reassured They Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Rite Aid Pharmacists In Orange County Refuse 2 Women

‘I Feel Like I Was Extremely Resilient’: Businesses Shuttered By The COVID Pandemic Begin To Reopen, Recover

FEMA To Help With Funeral Expenses For Families Of LA County COVID Victims