LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Petersen Automotive Museum on Wilshire Boulevard’s Museum Row will reopen to the public Thursday.
The museum will offer free admission to healthcare workers and first responders for the remainder of 2021.
During the closure, the Petersen virtually launched three exhibits so this will be the first time the public can see the exhibits in person.
The new exhibits include:
- “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed,” which showcases the evolution of the supercar
- “Extreme Conditions,” which highlights 11 custom competition, recreational, and utilitarian off-roading vehicles
- “Redefining Performance,” which features Porsche’s most innovative road and race vehicles.
Tickets to the museum must be purchased in advance at petersen.org/tickets.
In order for health care personnel and first responders to receive complimentary tickets for themselves and three immediate family members, they must reserve tickets online and provide a physical copy of professional verification at museum check-in.