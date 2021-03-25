LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man’s gold necklace was taken at gunpoint as he walked with his girlfriend on Melrose, the latest in a string of armed robberies in the area.
Monday’s incident happened at 1:40 p.m. in the 7600 block of Melrose, not far from Fairfax High School. The man was walking with his girlfriend after they ate at a nearby restaurant when he was approached by three men.READ MORE: Fallen Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos Brought Back To Beaumont
Police say the man was physically assaulted and his property taken at gunpoint, including the gold necklace he was wearing. It was the latest in a spike of violent crime in the area, which has seen at least seven armed robberies and three murders in the last few months.READ MORE: LA Shutting Down Echo Park Lake Indefinitely, Homeless Camps Being Cleared Out
A video of the getaway car in Monday’s robbery was released by police, who described the suspects only as three Black men between 20 and 30 years old, with a fourth man as the getaway driver. The car was described as a red four-door sedan.
The spate of violent crimes prompted neighbors to take to the streets Wednesday night in a peaceful community walk organized by the Melrose Action Neighborhood Watch and the LAPD. Local patrols have also been increased in the area, along with undercover and mounted officers.MORE NEWS: Violent Montebello Crash, Oil Spill Prompts Hazmat Callout
Anyone with information in this crime or others can call Wilshire robbery Deteective S. Azmy at (213) 922-8229.