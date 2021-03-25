ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that planning is underway to expand the Anaheim resort with new attractions, shops and restaurants.

DisneylandForward, a multi-year public planning effort to update Disneyland’s existing 1990s development approvals with the City of Anaheim, plans to include new attractions, shops and restaurants.

“We are launching DisneylandForward, our public planning effort with the City of Anaheim to update our development approvals to meet the current and future demands in entertainment,” the company said. “With these updated approvals, Disneyland Resort can continue to invest and be an industry leader in bringing first-of-a-kind offerings to Anaheim, which in turn will create thousands of new jobs and help support Anaheim’s funding for important services such as fire, police, and public schools.”

“The Disneyland Resort is eager to reopen its gates, welcoming back more than 10,000 cast members, and resuming our role as one of the

region’s largest employers and economic engines.”

Development plans are expected to be brought to the Anaheim City Council for approval by 2023.

“Thinking big and leading the way is both our legacy and our best path forward. Now is the time to be bold, to dream, to believe, and to lead! The world-renowned Disneyland Resort is poised to bring back jobs to our community as well as new entertainment and experiences to loyal fans and new audiences for generations to come,” said Ken Potrock, President Disneyland Resort.

After being shuttered for the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland has announced that it will reopen both Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park to visitors on April 30, with limited capacity.

Per state guidelines, only California residents will be allowed to visit.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Tickets will have to be purchased in advance using a new reservation system. To enter the park, visitors will need both a reservation and valid admission. It’s unclear when tickets will go on sale.

Events that involve large gatherings, such as the famous nighttime parades, will not immediately resume.