ORANGE (CBSLA) – Captain Dan Adams, who began his law enforcement career with the Orange Police Department 31 years ago, will become the city’s police chief, effective July 4, it was announced Thursday.

A native of Orange who graduated from Orange High School, Adams will replace Tom Kisela, who is retiring on July 3 after 35 years with the department, the last five as chief.

Adams has worked a variety of assignments in his three decades with the department. As captain, he most recently commanded the department’s largest division, Field Services, where he was responsible for more than 130 employees and managed patrol services, the Traffic Bureau, Neighborhood Enhancement and Homeless Engagement teams, communications center and the SWAT team.

According to city officials, Adams’ efforts have been instrumental in leading the city’s outreach to the homeless.

Prior to his time in Field Services, Adams led the Support Services Division, where he was directly responsible for the department’s budget, hiring and training, crime prevention and homeland security.

“Dan Adams has had a long and distinguished record of exemplary service to the citizens of Orange,” Mayor Mark A. Murphy said. “Orange is one of the safest cities in Orange County thanks to the hard work of the Orange Police Department, and we expect this trend to continue under the leadership of Chief Adams.”

Adams, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management and spent many years as a youth hockey coach, said serving “for the last 31 years alongside so many remarkable men and women has been a privilege. And now, having the opportunity to lead the department’s crime reduction efforts while continuing to build our relationships with the community, is truly an honor.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)