LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who severely injured an 11-year-old boy in South LA.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on 42nd Street, just east of McKinley Avenue. The boy had been running to catch up to an ice cream truck when he was struck by an SUV, according to the LAPD.
The driver of the SUV stopped and got out to check on the boy, but police say he got back in his vehicle and left the scene without giving him any help or identifying himself.
Police say the boy sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The SUV was described as a gray or beige 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with a California license plate number 6SEZ288. The investigation into the crash revealed the Tahoe had been reported stolen out of the LAPD's Rampart Division on Sunday.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone with information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about this crash can contact Central Traffic Division detectives at (213) 833-3713 or email 31161@lapd.online or the Central Traffic Division watch commander at (213) 833-3746.