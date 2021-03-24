VENTURA (CBSLA) — The first day of school for the 2021-22 year will be full-time and in person for Ventura Unified School District students.

Superintendent Dr. Roger Rice announced at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that all grade levels within the district will be able to return to school this fall full-time and in-person this August.

“I’m thrilled to announce that due to the recent change in social distancing guidelines from the CDC, and our state and local health departments, in addition to other strategies we are currently implementing, we will open full-time, in-person with a schedule similar to pre-Covid at all of our school sites in the Fall of 2021,” Rice said in a statement.

Distance learning will still be offered for families who are not ready to have their students return fully.

The district’s elementary schools have been open for in-person learning on a hybrid schedule for some time now, and the district says the county confirmed there has been no COVID transmission on its campuses. District officials say they are using funds from a state in-person learning grant to buy new furniture for many of its campuses to replace outdated and bulky desks in order to maximize space in classrooms.