LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Wednesday reported another death in a person under the age of 18, while San Bernardino County surpassed 290,000 total COVID-19 cases.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 666 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 92 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,215,736 cases and 22,960 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 39 people were over the age of 80, 23 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 14 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, five people were between the ages of 30 and 49, one person was between the ages of 18 and 29, one person was under the age of 18 and one death was under investigation. Long Beach added five deaths and Pasadena reported three.

There were 719 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick from Tuesday.

Nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across L.A. County, Public Health said. Of those vaccinated, 1,057,794 people have received second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 6,032,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.7%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 82 cases and 11 additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 249,842 cases and 4,646 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 241,709 had recovered.

There were 172 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 36 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Tuesday.

More than 430,000 people have been fully vaccinated, including 408,443 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 21,936 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,271,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.6%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 287 cases and 164 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 293,600 cases and 4,190 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 286,100 had recovered.

There were 143 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 32 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Tuesday.

Health officials reported that 864,250 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 475,872 partially vaccinated and 264,790 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,664,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.7% and the adjusted case rate was 4.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 138 newly confirmed cases and 54 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,030 cases and 3,758 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,993 had recovered.

There were 165 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight decrease in overall admissions from Tuesday.

Health officials reported 575,363 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 170,799 partially vaccinated and 206,558 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,653,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 66 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,309 cases and 961 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,974 had recovered.

There were 35 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 13 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in ICU admissions from Tuesday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 362,324 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 246,188 first doses and 116,136 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 1,237,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.4%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.2% and the adjusted case rate was 5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

