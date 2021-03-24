RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside couple has been fighting to move into their new home for more than a year because the former homeowner refuses to move out.

Tracie and Myles Albert closed on the $650,000 home back in January of 2020, but when they arrived at the home to get the keys from the former homeowner, he told them he was not moving out.

The couple tried to evict him, but the state’s eviction moratorium kicked-in due to the pandemic soon after they filed the paperwork.

The moratorium is supposed to keep struggling families housed during the pandemic, but the couple said the former homeowner was taking advantage of the system to stay at the home for free while scamming them out of the cash they’ve paid up front.

“He’s committed fraud,” Myles said. “He’s robbed us of our life savings.”

The couple said they have also been on the hook for the mortgage for more than a year at this point.

CBS Los Angeles attempted to reach out to the former homeowner, but did not get a response.

As for the couple’s eviction case, their most recent court date was just postponed until June.