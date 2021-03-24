RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside man is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his mother to death after an argument.
Otis James Porter, 38, was arrested Sunday at a home in the 4200 block of Monroe Street after police say he called 911 to report he stabbed his mother and accidentally stabbed himself.
When officers arrived, they detained Porter and found 62-year-old Linda Coleman suffering from multiple stab wounds and not breathing. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say their preliminary investigation determined Porter got into an argument with Coleman and attacked her, stabbing her several times. During the altercation, he also stabbed himself in the leg.
Porter faces murder charges and is being held on $1 million bail.
The investigation into this murder is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information about this homicide or about Porter can contact Detective Bryon Adcox at (951) 353-7134 or email him at JAdcox@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Jim Brandt at (951) 353-7137 or email him at JBrandt@RiversideCA.gov.