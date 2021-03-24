LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A massive water main break has flooded several blocks of a South Los Angeles neighborhood.
The break occurred in the 1100 block of West 69th Street in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood sometime before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Video from the scene showed at least three blocks affected.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene working to shut off the water, which was still running as of 4 a.m.
There was no word on what caused the break or if any customers in the area were without water.
It’s unclear if the break had caused any damage.