LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers announced new guidelines Wednesday including cashless transactions and clear bags as Dodger Stadium prepares to welcome back fans.
Following revised state guidelines, fans will be permitted to attend outdoor sporting events in California beginning April 1, just in time for the Dodgers’ home opener scheduled for April 9.READ MORE: LA County Reports COVID-19 Death In Person Under 18, San Bernardino Surpasses 290K Total Cases
In preparation for fans returning, the Dodgers released the following protocols:
- All tickets will be issued digitally and scanned at ballpark entrances from a mobile device.
- Fans will be seated in physically distanced pods of two to six people, with unused seats cordoned off.
- Social distancing will be encouraged throughout the stadium, with limited capacity in elevators, restrooms and other indoor areas.
- Only clear bags measuring 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or about the size of a one-gallon freezer bag, will be permitted inside. Backpacks, coolers and large purses will not be permitted, with the exception of medical bags or diaper bags.
- All purchases inside the stadium will be cash-less and contact-free. For those who need them, cash-to-card kiosks will be located throughout the stadium so people can load cash onto prepaid Mastercard debit cards.
- Parking must be purchased in advance.
- Face coverings will be required for everyone aged 2 and older, and can only be removed by people eating or drinking at their seats. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves do NOT qualify as face coverings.
- The stadium and parking lots will be completely smoke-free, including a ban on electronic cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.
- Parking lots will have reduced capacity and will open 90 minutes prior to the game. Stadium gates will open one hour before the game.
Meanwhile, hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium and there will be additional staff to clean high-touch areas. Bathrooms will have reduced capacity and be outfitted with contact-free soap and towel dispensers.
Procedures for ordering food and drinks are expected to be announced later but under the red tier of the state’s reopening system, which L.A. County is in, only in-seat concessions are allowed.READ MORE: LA May Shut Down Echo Park Lake To Clear Out Homeless Encampments; Activists Hold March
Under the red tier, Dodger Stadium will be restricted to 20% of capacity, with attendance limited to in-state residents only.
By April 9, the county could advance to the less-restrictive orange tier, which would allow 33% capacity, also limited to in-state fans.
Season ticket holders have priority for seating, but single-game tickets are expected to go on sale by the end of the month.
Fans can register for opening-day tickets at Dodgers.com/OpeningDay.MORE NEWS: Community Holds Rally To Support Asian American Widow Targeted By Hate-Filled Letter
