TARZANA (CBSLA) — A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a driver wanted on suspicion of speed ended Wednesday night in Tarzana with the vehicle in flames.
It was not immediately clear when or where the pursuit began, but it ended at about 8:30 near the intersection of the 101 Freeway and Tampa Avenue after the driver lost control of the vehicle and flew off the freeway.
The vehicle then hit a transformer and a power pole, knocking down live wires, before landing and catching fire.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene on foot.