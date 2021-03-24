LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A baby boy died Wednesday after being struck by a car in South Los Angeles.
Los Angeles firefighters were called out to the 200 block of East 95th Street at about 12:40 p.m. The boy was initially reported to be in critical condition after being hit by a car.
The baby was taken to a hospital, but was confirmed to have died just before 2 p.m.
The driver stayed at the scene. It's not clear who the baby was with at the time of the crash.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.