ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 5-year-old gelding was euthanized after fracturing an ankle during a race this weekend at Santa Anita Park.
Mantra "pulled up in distress" during Sunday's ninth race, park officials said. The horse managed to cross the finish line in last place, and was vanned off. He was later euthanized due to a fractured right front ankle.
Mantra had 24 races in his career, with two first-place finishes. He is the sixth horse to die during Santa Anita's winter/spring meeting.
The track is getting ready to allow fans back in to the stands on April 2 after being closed to the public for more than a year because of the pandemic.
