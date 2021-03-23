LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Veteran actor George Segal died Tuesday from complications of a bypass surgery, his wife said. He was 87.

The New York-born actor found early success in the 1960s and 70s with appearances in “The Owl and the Pussycat,” “A Touch of Class,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” “Who is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?,” “Where’s Poppa?,” “Ship of Fools,” “King Rat” and “The Last Married Couple in America.”

During that time, Segal was nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” In the Mike Nichols adaptation of Edward Albee’s play, Segal played a college professor caught up in an evening of psychological mind games with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

And while he appeared in a host of dramas, Segal had a knack for comedy and playing the banjo — a pair of talents he often combined during appearances on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.

More recently, Segal has found a new audience on television, first on the sitcom “Just Shoot Me” opposite David Space and currently on the ABC ensemble comedy “The Goldbergs” where he plays Albert “Pops” Solomon.

On Twitter, series creator Adam F. Goldberg lamented the loss and said it was “a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy.”

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Segal was married three times, most recently to Sonia, whom he wed in 1996. He has two daughters, Elizabeth and Polly, from his first marriage.