LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People trying to apply for unemployment benefits have been able to access the state’s EDD website for several days now.

Complaints on social media are on the rise after the California’s Employment Development Department website suffered outages throughout the weekend. Several people posted screenshots on Twitter of the EDD site showing a “This page isn’t working” notification.

Anyone else getting this when trying to certify??? pic.twitter.com/aC2LHHDtTf — 🥳🥳🥳 (@awesomewoowwww) March 21, 2021

It’s been down for 2 days. Smh — Henry Valverde (@Henry_v_90) March 22, 2021

@CA_EDD Can't certify for my benefits. Every time I get to the clarification page, I get this: pic.twitter.com/6vZe65MvBS — Ephy (@EphyOfficial) March 22, 2021

UI claim website keeps crashing? Every time I try to certify my weeks is this happening to anyone else? — alex lopez (@alexlop98432547) March 21, 2021

The agency issued a statement Monday, saying they are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

While you can still access your UI Online and SDI Online account, some claimants are experiencing issues with certification. Over a half-million people certified for benefits. We are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will keep you updated. — EDD (@CA_EDD) March 23, 2021

But for Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson, the EDD’s statement is not enough.

“So no people are desperate, livelihoods are at stake, and the EDD here is failing once again. How many times do we have to be faced with another set of failures by the EDD?” Patterson said.

Patterson is demanding a report on the EDD’s outages for the last three months.