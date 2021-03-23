CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People trying to apply for unemployment benefits have been able to access the state’s EDD website for several days now.

Complaints on social media are on the rise after the California’s Employment Development Department website suffered outages throughout the weekend. Several people posted screenshots on Twitter of the EDD site showing a “This page isn’t working” notification.

The agency issued a statement Monday, saying they are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

But for Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson, the EDD’s statement is not enough.

“So no people are desperate, livelihoods are at stake, and the EDD here is failing once again. How many times do we have to be faced with another set of failures by the EDD?” Patterson said.

Patterson is demanding a report on the EDD’s outages for the last three months.