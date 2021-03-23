LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The seven-day rolling average positivity rate fell Tuesday across the Southland, pointing to continued recovery in the fight against COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 490 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,215,129 cases and 22,871 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 14 people were over the age of 80, 16 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 21 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, five people were between the ages of 30 and 49 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29. Long Beach added eight deaths and Pasadena reported one.

There were 713 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Monday and return to pre-surge levels.

Nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across L.A. County, Public Health said. Of those vaccinated, 1,057,794 people have received second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 6,022,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate had fallen to 3.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 119 cases and 27 additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 249,760 cases and 4,635 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 241,504 had recovered.

There were 188 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 40 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Monday.

More than 430,000 people have been fully vaccinated, including 408,443 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 21,936 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,261,400 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.7%, though the seven-day rolling average had dropped to 2.1% and the adjusted case rate had fallen to 3.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 287 cases and 23 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 293,436 cases and 4,164 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,861 had recovered.

There were 149 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 28 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight increase in overall admissions from Monday.

Health officials reported that 820,986 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 475,872 partially vaccinated and 264,790 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,655,500 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%, though the seven-day rolling average had dropped to 2.7% and the adjusted case rate was 4.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 46 newly confirmed cases and 12 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 289,892 cases and 3,704 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,877 had recovered.

There were 166 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — the same as reported Monday.

Health officials reported 575,363 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 170,799 partially vaccinated and 206,558 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,645,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%, though the seven-day rolling average fell to 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 24 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,243 cases and 957 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,932 had recovered.

There were 35 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 12 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in overall admissions from Monday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 343,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 235,581 first doses and 107,619 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 1,229,098 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.4%, though the seven-day rolling average fell to 2.2% and the adjusted case rate was 5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

LA County COVID Numbers Drop To Orange Tier Level; Move Possible In Early April

Orange County Meets Metrics To Move To Orange Tier By April 7

South LA Health Center Prioritizing Effort To Vaccinate Most Vulnerable Populations