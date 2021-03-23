SHADOW HILLS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews Tuesday battled a blaze at a two-story home in Shadow Hills.
According to the department, the fire broke out at about 7:58 p.m. in the 8600 block of West La Tuna Canyon Road and had started to spread to nearby brush, prompting an air and ground response.
By 8:30 p.m., LAFD Air Ops helicopters were focused on preventing the fire from extending into the brush while ground units were working to extinguish the structure fire.
It took 61 firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the nearby brush.
LAFD said all occupants of the home were able to get out of the home before fire crews arrived, though one person was being evaluated at the scene.
It was not immediately clear how the fire started.