LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested on Monday afternoon and taken into FBI custody in the Los Angeles area.
The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was wanted on an outstanding warrant. At around 11 a.m., police attempted to stop the vehicle he was in while driving through Tarzana.
The vehicle didn’t pull over, prompting a short pursuit, which ended with the rapper trying to flee on foot. He was arrested and taken into custody around 1 p.m.
Back in September, the Baton Rouge rapper was among 16 people arrested on drug and firearm charges in Louisiana.
Gaulden also served 90 days in jail in 2019 after a judge handed down a temporary probation hold in a 2016 nonfatal shooting case.
Prosecutors moved to dismiss his probation completely, which would have sent him to prison for 10 years, following his involvement in a Miami shootout in 2019 that left a bystander dead.
