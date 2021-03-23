LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was injured in a multivehicle wreck on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Pacoima early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred in the 10100 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard just before 4 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.READ MORE: Couple Stabbed To Death In Altadena As Crime Unfolds On Zoom Call; Suspect Arrested
At least one person was taken to a hospital, police said.READ MORE: 10 Killed In Colorado Supermarket Shooting
Witnesses on scene told CBSLA that a car appeared to plow into three other vehicles. Witnesses said the male driver tried to run away, but was apprehended by police.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. No names were released.MORE NEWS: Rapper 'NBA YoungBoy' Arrested In LA, Taken Into FBI Custody