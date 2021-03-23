LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Legendary actor William Shatner turned 90 this week, and in true Star Trek style, he’s celebrating by pushing the limits of innovation.

Shatner is partnering with tech company StoryFile to create an artificial intelligence video that will preserve his memories and allow “family and friends to interact with him for years to come.”

“This is for all my children and all my children’s children and all my children’s loved ones and all the loved ones of the loved ones,” William Shatner said in a statement Monday. “That’s my gift to you down through time.”

StoryFile will use its Conversa technology to create the interaction, which will be available to the public beginning in May, allowing you to ask him personal and career questions.

The company emphasizes that the AI conversations are not avatars or a deep fake videos.

“William Shatner is going where no one has gone before,” said StoryFile Co-Founder & CEO Heather Maio-Smith in a news release. “Generations in the future will be able to have a conversation with him. Not an avatar, not a deep fake, but with the real William Shatner answering their questions about his life and work. This changes the trajectory of the future – of how we experience life today, and how we share those lessons and stories for generations to come.”