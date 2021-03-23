PICO-UNION (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers shot an allegedly armed man outside of the Olympic Station Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to LAPD.READ MORE: 'She Had The Biggest Heart': Tralona Bartkowiak, Boulder Shooting Victim, Grew Up In The San Fernando Valley
Update on the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred in front of Olympic Station pic.twitter.com/75xbphqFIB
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 23, 2021READ MORE: FDA Warns Against Consuming Real Water-Brand Alkaline Water After 5 Nevada Children, Infants Suffer Acute Liver Failure
According to the department, a Black man in his 30s came to the front doors of the station. As an officer was talking with the man, the officer noticed the man had a handgun and called for help, according to the department.
Officers subsequently shot the man, who was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. LAPD said a handgun was recovered at the scene.MORE NEWS: Hospital Surge Tent Turned Into Show Of Appreciation For El Monte Nurses, Healthcare Workers
The investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and Vermont Avenue was closed in both directions at 11th Street. No officers were injured.