LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A human bone was discovered in the Los Angeles River in the Los Feliz area Monday evening.
According to Los Angeles police, at around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the riverbed in the 3500 block of West Los Feliz Boulevard, just southeast of Griffith Park, where someone had discovered a bone.
The L.A. Fire Department also responded, along with the L.A. County coroner’s office, which determined the bone was a human femur.
The coroner’s office will investigate to try and identify the victim. If the case requires, it will be turned back to the LAPD, police said.