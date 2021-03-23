CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and wounded Tuesday and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

The deputy, assigned to the Hesperia station, was shot near Bear Valley Road and Jacaranda Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the department.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting but the sheriff’s department said a suspect was in custody.

The deputy’s condition was not immediately disclosed.

People were told to avoid the area due to police activity.