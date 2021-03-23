HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and wounded Tuesday and was being treated at a nearby hospital.
The deputy, assigned to the Hesperia station, was shot near Bear Valley Road and Jacaranda Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the department.READ MORE: Dodgers Fans Troll Boston Red Sox With Mookie Betts 'Thank You' Billboard
Hesperia deputy has been shot near Bear Valley Rd and Jacaranda Ave, he has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Suspect is in custody. Avoid the area due to police activity. PIO enroute to the scene, more information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/DDsQ31OaTD
— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 23, 2021READ MORE: Regal Cinemas To Reopen In April With Showings Of 'Godzilla Vs. Kong,' 'Mortal Kombat'
It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting but the sheriff’s department said a suspect was in custody.
The deputy’s condition was not immediately disclosed.MORE NEWS: LA Public Library Expands 'Library To Go' Hours, Adds Free Printing Service
People were told to avoid the area due to police activity.