LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA is warning consumers not to drink, cook with, or serve “Real Water” alkaline water after several reported cases of acute non-hepatitis in infants and children.
The FDA says it was alerted to five cases of acute liver failure in infants and children from four different Southern Nevada households in November 2020. All five patients were hospitalized, but have since recovered.
Five more people – two adults and three children – also reported experiencing other symptoms, including fever, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, and fatigue. The FDA says the only link to all the cases is the consumption of Real Water.
An investigation into the illnesses continues, but the FDA says the current information they have indicates this brand of alkaline water was the cause of the illnesses.
Consumers, restaurants, and retailers were urged not to drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water until more information is known about the case of the illnesses.
Los Angeles County public health officials say Real Water may be sold in the area and surrounding jurisdictions. Consumers in Southern California were advised to either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.