BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a raid at a strip mall in Beverly Hills Monday morning.
The raid was conducted at U.S. Private Vaults, located at Palm Drive and Olympic Boulevard, sometime before 8 a.m.
A DEA spokesperson told CBSLA that the raid was part of a joint investigation between the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service.
The details of the investigation were not released. The search warrant was sealed, the DEA spokesperson said.
It was also unclear if any arrests were made.