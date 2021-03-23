LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who bought Cinnamon Toast Crunch from a Woodland Hills Costco is looking for something else to eat for breakfast Tuesday after finding shrimp tails in his cereal.

Jensen Karp, a comedian and podcaster who is married to “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel, says he purchased the bulk box of cereal on Saturday morning and opened it Monday. On his second bowl, he says he noticed the first shrimp tail, so he looked inside the opened bag and saw another, “then pretty much freaked out and closed the box.”

A friend later convinced him to reopen the bag and look through it more thoroughly. Karp says he found more “other weird stuff.”

Karp tweeted a picture of the unsavory discovery at Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s verified Twitter account. The company apologized and asked for him to send a direct message with more details, then issued an odd reply.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

“After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the company’s tweet said. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.”

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

However, the image Karp posted clearly shows dehydrated shrimp tails covered in cinnamon sugar.

“They have been incredibly weird and tried to tell me that it was not shrimp tails – it was sugar,” Karp said.