ALTADENA (CBSLA) — A couple were stabbed to death at an Altadena home Monday afternoon in a crime that unfolded on a Zoom call.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 3000 block of North Marengo Avenue, near Athens Street, at about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a possible kidnap in progress after a person on a Zoom call with one of the victims saw something happen and called 911.
“The lady was still talking on the Zoom when the male was dragged out of the house,” LASD Lt. Barry Hall said. “That alerted her and then the suspect went inside and attacked her.”
Deputies said a man in his 60s was found dead in the driveway and a woman in her 60s was found dead inside of the home.
“We just can’t believe it,” Darlene Thomas, a neighbor, said. “We cannot believe it. We are in total shock.”
According to the department, 33-year-old Robert Cotton later returned to the scene in one of the victims’ car, telling authorities he lived at the home.
Cotton, who deputies said was a family member of the female victim, was detained and later arrested on suspicion of murder.
Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive.
Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.