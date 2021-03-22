RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – Investigators Monday released new surveillance video of a person of interest in the brutal murders of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter earlier this month at a Rancho Cucamonga home.
In the early morning hours of March 7, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives responded to a home in the 6800 block of Bergano Place to find 44-year-old Jia Jia and her young daughter Ruby Meng stabbed to death.
A 38-year-old woman, a family friend, was stabbed as well, but survived.
There is still no word on a motive.
Authorities believe the suspect escaped through a sliding glass door in the back of the home that leads to a walking path.
On Monday, investigators released surveillance video recorded immediately after the killings showing a male near the home. The person of interest may have suffered an injury as well, the sheriff’s department said.
It’s unclear if he is a suspect in the killings.
According to neighbors, Jia Jia and Ruby lived in the home with Ruby’s grandparents, who were asleep during the attack.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the person’s identity to contact them at 909-387-3572, or email Det. Malcolm Page at mpage@sbcsd.org.