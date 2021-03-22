LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southland counties Monday made progress vaccinating residents as hospitalizations and case rates continued to decline.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 516 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,214,683 cases and 22,806 deaths. Officials said the lower number was likely due to a weekend reporting lag.

Of the nine new deaths reported, five people were over the age of 80, one person was between the ages of 65 and 79, one person was between the ages of 50 and 64 and two people were between the ages of 30 and 49.

There were 750 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across L.A. County, Public Health said. Of those vaccinated, 1,057,794 people have received second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 6,018,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%. The daily test positivity rate was 1.5%.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 102 cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 249,641 cases and 4,608 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 241,271 had recovered.

There were 195 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 50 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

More than 430,000 people have been fully vaccinated, including 408,443 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 21,936 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,254,316, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.7%, though the seven-day rolling average was 2.2%.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 182 cases and 24 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 293,149 cases and 4,141 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,805 had recovered.

There were 145 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Health officials reported that 820,986 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 475,872 partially vaccinated and 264,790 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,651,400, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%, though the seven-day rolling average was 3.3%.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 73 newly confirmed cases and 44 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 289,846 cases and 3,692 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,839 had recovered.

There were 166 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Health officials reported 575,363 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 170,799 partially vaccinated and 206,558 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,645,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 11%, though the seven-day rolling average was 2.7%.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 129 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,219 cases and 950 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,903 had recovered.

There were 34 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Ventura County reported it had administered 343,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 235,581 first doses and 107,619 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 1,229,098 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.5%, though the seven-day rolling average was 2.8%.

