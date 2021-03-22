SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 51-year-old Simi Valley man is under investigation for allegedly using a drone to deliver heroin.
Simi Valley police say John Piani was arrested Friday night in the 900 block of Enchanted Way following an investigation by the department's homeless liaison officers and narcotics detectives. Piani was booked on suspicion of selling heroin and methamphetamine.
But during the arrest, Piani was found to be operating a drone, Simi Valley police said. The drone was recovered and suspected heroin was found attached to it.
“Seemed like a good idea,” Simi Valley police said in an Instagram post alongside an image of the drone. “It wasn’t…Heroin sales, even in Class A-G Air Space, is heroin sales.”
Police say further investigation will be conducted in order to confirm the involvement of the drone.
Piani is being held on $125,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.