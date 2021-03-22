DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday were investigating an alleged hate incident that happened during a weekend “Stop Asian Hate” rally in Diamond Bar.

“We are a town with 57,000 people, 57% of which is Asian-American, and this literally happened in the middle of an anti-Asian hate rally, so I think this serves as an unfortunate reminder that hate incidents can happen anywhere,” Diamond Bar Councilman Andrew Chao said.

Chao was at the rally along with Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and many others standing in solidarity against an uptick in reported hate crimes against Asian people.

Cell phone video from the rally shows a multi-racial group of demonstrators crossing Diamond Bar Boulevard and Grand Avenue when a man starts yelling anti-Asian and anti-Black slurs.

According to the department, the man drove through a red light at the intersection while yelling racial epithets and made an illegal u-turn driving between the crowd. Witnesses said the driver told them that he would be back.

Another video shows the man pulling over and getting out of his car after making that illegal u-turn and again hurling racial epithets at the crowd.

Chao said that while there have not been any other recorded hate incidents in Diamond Bar, neighboring Rowland Heights and Hacienda Heights have reported an uptick in robberies and random attacks on Asian residents.

“I’m hearing a lot from my residents that they worry from their relative and friends who may be in other cities where incidents like these are happening more frequently,” he said.

Residents in Diamond Bar also said they were afraid for themselves and their families, especially the elderly. It’s a sentiment Chao said he shares.

“I’ve needed to have that conversation with my own parents, because I worry about their safety,” he said.

LASD said it has recovered security footage of the incident and was attempting to identify the driver.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD’s Walnut/Diamond Bar Station at 626-913-1715.