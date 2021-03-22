CALABASAS (CBSLA) – The Las Virgenes Unified School District reopened middle and high school campuses Monday for the first time in more than a year.
Las Virgenes Unified had already welcomed back TK-5 graders back in November, the first to do so. It also became the first public school district in Los Angeles County to reopen middle and high school campuses.
The students are being broken up into three cohorts using a hybrid model where they are learning both in-person and virtually.
"We're excited to have kids back, we are doing this," Superintendent Dan Stepenofsky said in a video posted to the city of Calabasas' website.
This comes on the heels of news that the teachers union for the L.A. Unified School District overwhelmingly approved a deal with the district that will see its students return to in-person learning as early as mid-April.