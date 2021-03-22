CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Las Virgenes Unified

CALABASAS (CBSLA) – The Las Virgenes Unified School District reopened middle and high school campuses Monday for the first time in more than a year.

FILE — A worker at Lupin Hill Elementary School sprays a electrostatic disinfecting solution in the school library between the morning and afternoon “cohorts” at Lupine Hill Elementary School in Calabasas, Calif., an elementary school in the Las Virgenes Unified School District. Nov. 9, 2020 in Calabasas, Calif. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Las Virgenes Unified had already welcomed back TK-5 graders back in November, the first to do so. It also became the first public school district in Los Angeles County to reopen middle and high school campuses.

The students are being broken up into three cohorts using a hybrid model where they are learning both in-person and virtually.

“We’re excited to have kids back, we are doing this,” Superintendent Dan Stepenofsky said in a video posted to the city of Calabasas’ website.

This comes on the heels of news that the teachers union for the L.A. Unified School District overwhelmingly approved a deal with the district that will see its students return to in-person learning as early as mid-April.