LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County officials Monday announced a handful of modifications to the county’s health order that went into effect over the weekend.

Under the updated health order, breweries, distilleries and wineries can reopen for indoor service at 25% capacity if food is provided, County Pubic Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

Breweries, distilleries and wineries that do not serve food may be open outdoors and must comply with guidance such as closing by 8 p.m.

Limited-service businesses, such as dry cleaners, are now permitted to conduct indoor operations at 50% of capacity while business offices can conduct essential indoor operations at 50% capacity.

On March 11, state health officials issued rules allowing breweries and wineries that do not serve meals to reopen outdoors, while also setting a path for the reopening of bars.

Meanwhile Monday, Ferrer reported an additional 516 cases of COVID-19 and nine more fatalities, while mentioning Monday’s relatively low numbers may reflect weekend reporting delays.

The new numbers brought the county’s total caseload to 1,214,178 and the death toll to 22,806.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus continued to decline, dropping from 750 Sunday to 713, with the number of those patients in intensive care declining from 191 to 181, according to state figures.

Los Angeles County-run sites are only expected to receive about 280,000 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, officials announced Friday.

The county normally received anywhere from 300,000 to 350,000 doses. The county has the capability of administering up to 630,000 doses per week.

On Sunday, the city of L.A. announced Sunday that it will administer about 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this coming week at its seven large-scale city-run vaccination sites, which includes Dodger Stadium, and eight mobile sites.

The county crossed the milestone of administering 3 million doses last week, and its science officer said planning is underway for an anticipated dramatic increase in vaccine supply in hopes of eventually doling out 1 million doses per week.

