CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Two people were unharmed but a dog was seriously wounded in a shooting on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Calabasas, officials said Monday.
Someone in a car fired gunshots into another car around 2 a.m. Sunday on the northbound 101 Freeway north of the Lost Hills under-crossing, according to California Highway Patrol.
The incident involved a white Dodge Charger carrying an unknown number of suspects who fired as many as five rounds at the victim's car, authorities said.
While a man and a woman in the car were not struck, a dog was hit with “possibly fatal injuries to the torso,” according to CHP.
Officers transported the dog to the West Valley Pet Clinic for treatment, but there was no word on its condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call CHP West Valley Area at 818-888-0980.