HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Amoeba Music is reopening at their new Hollywood Boulevard location on Thursday, April 1.

The music store, located at 6200 Hollywood Blvd in the “El Centro” complex at Hollywood & Argyle, will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are following all health and safety guidelines from our local city and county public health departments, including social distancing and mandatory wearing of face coverings over the nose and mouth,” Amoeba said on its website. “We are not checking bags at the front of the store; instead, we ask that you do not bring large bags or backpacks. Smaller bags will be visually inspected upon exit.”

On opening day, the line to enter the store will form on Argyle Blvd.

Customers who have more than 10 items to sell or trade should line up for the buy counter on Hollywood Blvd. while those with 10 items or less to sell will join the main shopping line, the store said.

“We will have a special opening day poster designed by L.A. artist Ivan Minsloff as a gift with purchase in-store only on April 1,” Amoeba said.

There will also be live t-shirt silk-screening in the courtyard of the El Centro complex on opening day from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Along with other safety protocols, a limited number of customers allowed in the store at any one time. Customers are asked to limit their time in the store “out of respect for your fellow shoppers.”

Parking for the store is available in the El Centro complex.