ALTADENA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Monday after a man and a woman were found fatally stabbed in Altadena.
According to the department, investigators responded to the 3000 block of North Marengo Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.
Information about a possible suspect was not immediately known.
Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.