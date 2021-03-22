ALTADENA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Monday after a man and a woman were found fatally stabbed in Altadena.
According to the department, investigators responded to the 3000 block of North Marengo Avenue, near Athens Street, at about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a possible kidnap in progress after a person on a Zoom call with one of the victims saw something happen and called authorities.READ MORE: Surveillance Video Shows Person Of Interest In Rancho Cucamonga Slayings Of Mother, Daughter
“The lady was still talking on the Zoom when the male was dragged out of the house,” LASD Lt. Barry Hall said. “That alerted her and then the suspect went inside and attacked her.”
Deputies said a man in his 60s was found dead in the driveway and a woman in her 60s was found dead inside of the home.
“We just can’t believe it,” Darlene Thomas, a neighbor, said. “We cannot believe it. We are in total shock.”READ MORE: 'It's Disgusting': Racist Anti-Asian Letter Saying 'Go Back To Your Country' Sent To Grieving Family
According to the department, 33-year-old Robert Cotton returned to the scene of the fatal stabbings in one of the victims’ car telling authorities he lived at the home.
Cotton, who deputies said was a family member of the female victim, was detained and later arrested on suspicion of murder.
Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive.MORE NEWS: SoCal Counties Make Progress Vaccinating Residents Against COVID
Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.