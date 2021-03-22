VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Adam Dimmerman — a 47-year-old Santa Barbara man accused of killing 100-year-old Youssef Mahboubian — was charged Monday with murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were initially called to Mahboubian's home in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place, north of the Encino reservoir, at about 12:50 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, Mahboubian was found dead in the garage. According to the coroner’s office, Mahboubian died of “multiple sharp force injuries.”
An hour earlier, police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Coronet Drive where a man was found to have suffered lacerations to his left arm. That man had apparently followed Dimmerman from Mahboubian's residence and called police.
Investigators said an axe and a knife were recovered when Dimmerman was arrested by police. Detectives said they believed Dimmerman was responsible for both attacks.
Dimmerman, who is being held on $2 million bail, was scheduled to be arraigned late Monday afternoon at the Van Nuys courthouse.
