By CBSLA Staff
HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — A man died Monday after an apartment building caught fire in Hancock Park, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

According to the department, fire crews were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to a three-story apartment building above a parking area in the 500 block of North Sycamore Avenue with light to moderate smoke showing.

It took firefighters 16 minutes to extinguish the flames in a unit on the top floor of the building. A man in his 50s was able to safely evacuate from the building and was evaluated by paramedics for an undetermined injury/medical complaint.

During the subsequent search of the floor, firefighters found a man in his 60s and took him to paramedics at the base of the building who provided immediate advanced lifesaving care for severe smoke inhalation while rushing to a trauma center.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital by emergency room staff.

The LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section is investigating the fire.