ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed Sunday by an SUV on an Anaheim street was identified by the Orange County coroner’s office.
Desiree Robles was hit about 1:30 a.m. by the SUV as she was crossing a street, the coroner's office reported.
Robles died on the street, the coroner's office reported.
It was unclear if the driver was cited or if the woman was in a crosswalk at the time.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.