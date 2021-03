LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –United Teachers Los Angeles members overwhelmingly approved an agreement on safe return and hybrid instruction, it was reported Sunday.

The vote was 89% in favor of the return, UTLA Communications Director Anna Bakalis reported. The vote was conducted from March 18 through March 21 and conducted by Integrity Voting Systems. A total of 20,413 ballots were cast, with 18,127 voting yes. The LAUSD Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement on March 11.

At a virtual town hall meeting , Superintendent Austin Beutner said elementary schools will start April 12th, which is one week earlier than announced.

He also said the district will start vaccinating families starting April 5th, which does not include teachers but parents and students age 16 and up.