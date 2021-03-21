GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said a man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Katella Avenue and Dino Street.
It was there that the pedestrian was found in the roadway with major injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made. The suspect remains outstanding.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Paul Ashby at (714) 741-5823.