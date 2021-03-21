LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city has zero tolerance for hate crimes against Asians.
“We are putting together some of the best programs in the country,” said Garcetti on Sunday morning’s “Face the Nation.” “The LAPD is absolutely part of that.”READ MORE: LeBron James Sprains Right Ankle, Out Indefinitely
Garcetti said he wanted to ensure that there were police officers available to answer calls, and that patrols are increased.READ MORE: Authorities Probe Fatal Shooting Of Man In Maywood
“We have to make sure that there is a police officer to answer and that we have patrols this year even with cuts that every department, including our department, hit because of the fiscal crisis, and also making investments in the human side of this to make sure community organizations are well funded too.”MORE NEWS: Evan Mobley Leads USC To 72-56 Victory Against Drake In NCAA Tournament First-Round
Since the pandemic began, violence against Asians has increased in the U.S. and worldwide.