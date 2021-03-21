COMPTON (CBSLA) — The family of a 28-year-old Asian American woman who was fatally shot in Compton will call on authorities to conduct a hate-crime investigation.
Lt. Dean of the Sheriff-Homicide unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department said the incident does not appear to be racially motivated.READ MORE: Authorities Probe Deputy-Involved Shooting In Perris; Deputy Injured
The victim, identified as Sia Marie Xiong, was fatally shot Saturday just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of E. Kay Street. When officials responded to a shot fired call, they located the woman who was taken to a hospital. She died there.READ MORE: Garcetti: Los Angeles Has Zero Tolerance For Hate Crimes Against Asians
An investigation is underway.MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Struck In Hit-And-Run In Garden Grove
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.