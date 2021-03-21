BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – People around the world are tuning into a live nest cam to see the second of two bald eagle eggs hatch in March.

“We always have hope. We just have to wait and see,” said Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Lake. “It’s up to nature. It is something we don’t have any control over.”

Jackie, a nine-year-old bald eagle, and Shadow, a seven-year-old, are the only pair of bald eagles in Big Bear. They have been tending to their two eggs since Jackie laid them in February.

The chick inside one egg that began to hatch Thursday stopped moving Friday, frightening animal experts who have been following the two birds.

“The chick sounded strong and sounded like it was going to hatch but something happened during the hatching process and it didn’t actually quite get out of the egg,” said Steers.

In January, the pair lost three eggs laid that month. The first two were eaten by ravens and the third broke in the laying process.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit which runs the live nest cam, said the bald eagle is important in California’s ecosystem.

“Every species has its own niche and has its own participation and contribution to the eco-cycles,” added Steers.

Experts said it takes about 35 to 40 days for eggs to hatch and usually they are laid within days of each other, meaning a second egg-hatch in the coming days is possible.