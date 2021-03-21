MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Maywood.
The shooting unfolded in the 3500 block of 56th Street in the city of Maywood just after 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
It was then that authorities responded to the location following a "shots fired" call.
When they arrived on scene, they located a man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.
A motive remains unknown. No suspect information was available at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.