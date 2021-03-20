AZUSA (CBSLA/CNS) – Two firefighters sustained injuries today while battling a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Azusa.
According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department. firefighters were dispatched at 7:34 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Calle De Las Estrellas. Through a coordinated effort, 27 firefighters worked to get the blaze out at 8:21 a.m.
#CalleIC cont. 1 FF sustained non-life threatening burn injuries and has been transported to a local burn center for further evaluation. 1 FF sustained minor lower extremity injuries and has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/QG2SQcGKBE
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) March 20, 2021
A firefighter suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries and was rushed to a local burn center for further evaluation, the department reported.
Another firefighter suffered minor injuries to his lower body and was taken to an area hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
