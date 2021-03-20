BURBANK (CBSLA) – A man died Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle at a Burbank intersection.
The pedestrian was struck about 8:50 p.m. at Buena Vista Street and Victory Boulevard, said Burbank police Lt. Derek Green.
The man, believed in his 60s, was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived, Green said. Officers and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Green said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
The intersection of Buena Vista and Victory was closed for the investigation, he said.
